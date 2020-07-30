The Aragon Police Department recently recovered a large amount of marijuana while executing a search warrant, and also got some help to keep their four-legged officer safe in warm weather.
On July 20 at approximately 3:23 am, Aragon Police, with assistance from officers from the Polk County Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence on Walnut Street inside the city limits of Aragon. The search warrant was secured after Aragon Police received information that illegal drugs were being sold out of the residence.
Officers seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC oil) as well as a large amount of cash that is believed to have been obtained by the sale of the suspected marijuana.
As a result of the search, Diontay Marquez Brown, 34, and Macey Siera Pinkard, 25, both of Aragon, were arrested and charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, distribution of marijuana, second-degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
The two were taken to Polk County Jail where they were later released on bond.
In other news from the Aragon Police, the department recently received a grant from the National Police Dog Foundation for a K9 vehicle heat alarm system to help protect the agency’s K9, Edge.
A heat alarm system is a temperature monitoring system for use in K9 vehicles to protect the dog’s well-being from extreme temperatures. The unit monitors vital components, including temperature sensors and vehicle battery voltage.
If an alarm condition is detected, the unit will activate an S.O.S. horn honk signal, siren, and light-bar activation and dual window drop.
The Aragon Police Department was selected as one of 10 recipients to receive this grant and provide citizens new ways of protecting the city while keeping tax money free to improve other aspects of the city.
Edge, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was appointed Aragon’s K9 in March and is currently a narcotics dog while training on an ongoing basis to track missing and wanted subjects.