Aragon’s chief of police has been stripped of his position and placed on patrol duty in the most recent development following an investigation into his handling of two child abuse claims.
Brad Loyd was demoted on Nov. 3, after he failed to meet certain expectations set by the city council upon his reinstatement, according to Aragon Mayor Debbie Pittman
“At the meeting where he was put back on duty we had set some expectations and he did not meet them,” Pittman said.
Pittman said the city will publicly advertise the open position of police chief and go through the process of narrowing down candidates and completing interviews before naming a new chief.
“We're trying to get things taken care of in the police department and get it straightened out,” Pittman said. “It's been a struggle trying to make sure everything is in line. Certain new policies are under review, but we’re hoping once the interim chief comes in it will get things moving faster.”
Loyd was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 2 when the city reached out to Rome Police Department to initiate an investigation of Loyd and his involvement in the reports of two reported assaults on minors by the same suspect. The investigation determined that Loyd’s close ties to the family of the suspect in the two assaults within his jurisdiction colored his actions in the case.
Another issue is the failure of Loyd to report an instance of alleged child abuse. Police, like teachers and other caregivers, are required by Georgia law to report instances of child abuse.
Following the completion of the investigation, the Aragon City Council unanimously reinstated Loyd during a called meeting on Sept. 22, provided he completed a six-month probationary period and received appropriate training.
Pittman said that she felt Loyd had not done his best to register for the specific training classes since being reinstated, among other things, and decided to demote him.
Aragon Police Sgt. John Tortoso is the lead person for the department while the city works to appoint an interim chief. Pittman said she couldn’t say whether the interim chief would come from within the department or not, but a decision would likely be made this week.
Currently, Aragon has just two full-time officers — Loyd and Tortoso — along with a small group of part-time officers.