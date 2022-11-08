Aragon Police Department

A City of Aragon Police Department patrol car.

 Contributed

Aragon’s chief of police has been stripped of his position and placed on patrol duty in the most recent development following an investigation into his handling of two child abuse claims.

Brad Loyd was demoted on Nov. 3, after he failed to meet certain expectations set by the city council upon his reinstatement, according to Aragon Mayor Debbie Pittman

Brad Loyd sworn in as Aragon Police Chief

Brad Loyd is shown being sworn in as Aragon police chief in this file photo.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In