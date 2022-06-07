Aragon native serves at Information Warfare Training Command, Corry Station

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Chief Petty Officer Christopher Wright, a native of Aragon, is serving at the Information Warfare Training Command at Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida.
As an instructor at IWTC Wright is serving among the future generation of information warfighters. IWTC instructors are experts in the subject matter they teach and they provide cutting-edge technical training that transforms students into mission-ready sailors.
Wright joined the Navy 16 years ago. Today, Wright serves as a fire controlman.
“I wanted to make a better life for myself and travel the world,” said Wright.
According to Wright, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Aragon.
“Growing up in a small town, I have to say that slowing down and remembering the little things have helped me throughout my career in the Navy,” said Wright.
IWCT, one of Center for Information Warfare Training’s four training commands, provides schooling for the Navy and joint services in cryptologic, information systems, and cyber functions, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
CIWT trains enlisted personnel and officers in all functions of information warfare covering fields ranging from military intelligence, cyberwarfare and information systems to electronic warfare and cryptologic operations throughout the scope of their Navy careers.
CIWT trains more than 26,000 students annually, with an average of 3,700 students attending classes daily. CIWT constantly strives to modernize training taught using emerging technology and the Persistent Cyber Training Environment to train the next generation of information warfare professionals.
Serving in the Navy means Wright is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Maintaining the freedom for all nations to safely navigate through all international ocean waters is vital to national security,” said Wright.
Wright and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Making chief petty officer was a major accomplishment for me,” said Wright. “I did my job very well in order to make the rank.”
As Wright and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving feels selfless,” added Wright. “It is more of an opportunity than a sacrifice. It is an honor to serve and give to a mission that is greater than myself.”
The Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, Naval Education and Training Command recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.