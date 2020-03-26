Aragon Mayor Debbie Pittman said Thursday that gatherings at Pittman Field last weekend were immediately shut down and measures taken to ensure the public facility won't be used without the full knowledge of the city from now on.
In a statement released Thursday morning, Pittman explained that she was notified on March 20 of the intention of a couple of adult softball teams to practice on the field.
At the same time, and unknown to her, a local resident who made over 500 Easter baskets to give out to local youth was allowed to use the Aragon Historical Society building to take a picture with the Easter Bunny and let children take home the baskets.
Though the youth did not gather at the Aragon Historical Society for extended periods of time, Pittman said in the statement that the teams playing were much larger than what she was told were practicing.
Instead of the "couple of teams" that were going to use Pittman Field, there were seven playing on March 21 -- and it included children in the crowd, which she was "originally told there would be no children."
Pittman said she received a message about the events going on, and immediately went down to the field when she realized there was an issue.
"I came down to the ball field and had Lt. (Christian) Cruz and 3 other officers there and the ball field was shut down," Pittman stated.
Officials from the Northwest Georgia Public Health District were informed of the events, and have thus far reported no new cases of COVID-19 related to the softball tournament or the Easter basket giveaway.
The City of Aragon took steps this past Monday to ensure that events don't repeat themselves.
Pittman ordered all city parks, playgrounds, the mill pond and Pittman Field's walking track closed to the public.
The City Council also joined in approval of a local emergency resolution closing restaurants and bars to public dining-in service, and put in place a measure to ensure there are no gatherings of more than 10 people at a time in one place.
City Hall was also closed and office staff are now working from home for the time being. Payments for trash service can be made over the phone or online.
Pittman promised greater control over the ball field in the future as well.
"When everything gets back to normal, I am going to make sure that all tournaments have to go through the city," she stated.