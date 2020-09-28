Why an Aragon man had three explosive devices at his residence, with one of them causing him severe injuries when it detonated near him, is still a mystery to local police.
According to Polk County Police, officers were dispatched to the area of Formby Trail on Friday, Sept. 18, in reference to an original report of a man with a gunshot wound.
After the arrival of county police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, it was discovered that the man’s wounds appeared to be from an explosive device.
Polk County Police Det. Caleb Bowman said Matthew Nixon, 28, was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta after he was discovered with injuries to his hands and lower extremities.
When officers went to Nixon’s residence on Formby Trail they found three explosive devices, two of which were already detonated. The third one, which was live, was disposed of later.
Members of the Floyd County Bomb Squad, Polk County Drug Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were on scene at the time.
Formby Trail is just northeast of the center of Aragon off of Portland Road.
Bowman said last week the incident is still under active investigation and Nixon was still recovering from his injuries..
“Right now this is still an active investigation. We don’t have a lot of details to offer,” Bowman said. “We encourage anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to call 911 or our department and we will be more than happy to investigate further.”
Bowman said he couldn’t say why Nixon had the explosives or where they came from, if Nixon had made them or not. He also said they were waiting on further information before determining if there are any more suspects connected to the explosives and if charges will be filed.
Anyone with information can contact Bowman at 678-246-5107 or call the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331.