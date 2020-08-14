Officer Francheska Wallen was sworn in July 31 as the newest officer of the Aragon Police Department. Wallen completed 12 weeks of training at the North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy, where she was trained on Georgia state law, defensive tactics, and firearm proficiency.
Wallen is currently in her field training phase. She will train with a veteran officer who will get her accustomed to departmental policy and procedure of the Aragon Police Department.
Wallen is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, but was raised in Cobb County.