The Aragon Police Department is soon to have a new recruit, and while unable to issue tickets or drive a car, they’re sure to be a valuable asset to the force in many other ways.
The department, thanks to the Aragon Council’s approval, is moving forward with a new K-9 program that will see Sergeant Christian Cruz paired with a dog capable of everything from locating missing children to sniffing out narcotics.
Aragon’s smaller size doesn’t necessarily mean the department is combatting a small amount of drugs, and as Cruz wrote in a letter to the council, the dog would be a powerful means of preventing future drug problems, too.
“We are very proactive in the battle to keep the drug problem out of our community,” Cruz writes. “As you probably know, a drug K-9 is a very effective tool in trying to accomplish this goal. We are seeing, every day, the erosion of our community because of the drug problem. We are currently seeing a large amount of methamphetamines in our city and we are starting to see the introduction of heroin as well. We need to get ahead of these issues before it gets out of hand.”
It’s well known that Aragon has used a K-9 unit in the past, and while their endeavor with the German Shepherd Nero was short-lived, Cruz has organized a number of donations designed to make sure the new program is both inexpensive and risk-free for the city.
Not only is the dog itself being donated at no cost, but the K-9 vehicle, grooming, food, and various other would-be-costs are being given to the department for free. Other costs, such as insurance, will be funded through avenues such as public donations and seized drug-money.
The group is even considering making shirts to help fund the program, and while employee turnover left Nero without a handler in the past, Cruz has specified that the new K-9 would remain with him should he leave the department for whatever reason.
If the city hires a handler after his leave, Cruz would then work to transfer ownership to the new employee.
The sole dissenting voice came from council member Judd Fee who felt that, in the wake of the Nero situation, it was too early to begin the formation of a new K-9 unit. He also felt there might be hidden costs that would burden the city, but the other members felt the dog was worth it and ultimately gave their support in a 2-1 vote.
The formation of the K-9 unit is still in its early stages, but those interested in updates can visit the Aragon Council during their next meeting in March.