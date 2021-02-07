An Aragon city council member was able to come home last Thursday, Feb. 4, two days after he suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle wreck in Cedartown.
Daniel Johnson, who has been part of the City of Aragon family for several years, was injured on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 2, after the brakes on the motorcycle he was driving locked up while stopping suddenly for a car that had stopped in front of him on North Main Street near Zorba’s Restaurant.
Kim Allen, Aragon city clerk, said Johnson suffered broken bones and was taken to a Rome hospital before being released Thursday and able to recover at home, but it will still be some time before he is able to go back to work.
“It will be at least a couple of months before he is fully recovered,” Allen said.
Johnson, who is a truck driver with Taylor Transportation, has served as Aragon’s public works director in the past as well as a police officer. He was sworn in on the city council last September after he was the lone person to qualify for a special election to fill the unexpired term of Candace Seiz.
Prayers are needed, Allen said, and the city is working to find ways to help Johnson and his family financially as well.
Allen said besides donating money through a page on Facebook, people can also call city hall at 770-684-6563 to find out how to donate to Johnson’s family.