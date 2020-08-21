Those who own property in the Aragon city limits will pay the same millage rate on their property taxes this year, but it could still come at an increased cost.
The Aragon City Council adopted a millage rate of 8.884 at its meeting Thursday following a public hearing, the same as last year.
However, the tax digest provided by the Polk County Tax Assessor’s office shows an increase in fair market property value, meaning property owners will still likely see an increase in their property tax bills due to additions and reassessments.
No one from the public spoke for or against the adoption of the rate. A tax rate of one mill represents a property tax liability of one dollar per $1,000 of assessed value.
Board members were given a copy of the proposed 2021 fiscal year budget for the city at Thursday’s meeting. It listed a lower total budget than FY2020, with the overall revenues and expenditures at $910,980, down $48,964 from the previous year.
A $50,000 decrease is listed in the expected revenue for the city under fines and forfeitures. The board did not take any action on the budget and it was not the final version.
Council members did approve a request from Police Chief Michael Evans to hold a 10-week citizens police academy to open the lines of communication between the community and the city’s police department. The group would meet once a week for about two hours.
Evans said the curriculum would include instruction on criminal procedure, Georgia criminal code, search and seizure, patrol operations and the city’s K-9 unit with the department’s K-9, Edge.
“We want to let out citizens know what we are doing to keep them safe while also letting them know why we do what we do and not just assume why we do what we do,” Evans said
In a written proposal to the city council, Evans wrote that the academy would be for people who live or work in Aragon, are at least 18 years old, have no prior felony convictions and have no misdemeanor convictions in the last three years.
Those interested will have to fill out an application at Aragon City Hall and be subjected to a background check. Evans said he expects to have no more than 10 people in the group and it would come at no extra cost to the city or the participants.