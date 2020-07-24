Personnel and the start of the process to find a new board member highlighted the July meeting of the Aragon City Council on Thursday.
The council unanimously approved a motion by Councilman Judd Fee to hire a private investigator to look into personnel matters at the very end of the meeting, which was the first for the board since February as all meetings had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Debbie Pittman said after the meeting that she could not comment on the reason for hiring the investigator but said a statement on its findings would be released 10 days after the conclusion of the investigation.
The council did go into executive session for the purpose of discussing personnel matters between the work session and regular meeting. No information about the meeting was revealed by the board upon its conclusion.
Council members also unanimously approved two separate motions that will trigger a special election to fill the council seat vacated by Candace Seiz. The election will be part of the November general election for Nov. 3.
Board members approved to pay Polk County $1,011 for the cost of holding the election, and an intergovernmental agreement with the county.
Qualifying will take place starting Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. and go through noon on Aug. 21 at the Polk County Elections Office, 144 West Ave., in Cedartown. The cost is $36.
That will also be the qualifying period for the special election for the Polk County Commission District 2 post that was vacated by Jennifer Hulsey, who resigned her position in March to qualify for the State House District 16 Republican primary against State Rep. Trey Kelley.
Linda Liles was appointed to the post during a special called session in April.
In other action, the Aragon City Council approved two proposals to improve the city’s two recreation baseball fields.
Kent Quinn Turf Management, LLC, will work on Tom Pittman Field and Jake Belk Field to improve the infields, including laser measuring the area and installing new pitching rubbers, home plates and bases.
The cost will be covered by the city’s allocation from the Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax, with Belk Field’s improvements coming out to $13,375 and Pittman Field at $10,485. Neither field is currently open to the public, however the walking trail and mill pond near Belk Field is open.
The board also approved a change to holiday pay procedure for the city’s police officers. Officers will not receive double pay for their shift when working on a holiday, while those who do not work on a holiday will get a shift’s pay.
Previously, Aragon Police officers would work a 12-hour shift on holidays and get paid for 42 hours.