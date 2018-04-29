Aragon’s city hall was home to good times and prizes as Georgia Cities Week continued on.
The statewide celebration of municipalities saw towns host events such as movie nights, concerts, and cleanup days, but Senior Bingo Night was Aragon’s first way of joining in the fun.
Prizes of all type were offered to winners, and Gwen Boykins and Buddy Tanner took home two of the grand prizes when they won an AM/FM radio and a pull-behind cooler respectively.
Numerous Chick-Fil-A gift cards were won by nearly every player, and while the event was originally for Cities Week, locals can likely expect future bingo nights.
“We are going to try our best to make this a once a month thing,” Aragon City Clerk Christie Langston said. “Prizes will vary from month to month. We had gift cards from Chick-Fil-A donated for the night, but the city did purchase items for grand prizes. The goal is for people to be able to have an evening out with good, clean fun.”
Bingo nights are free of charge, and nearly everyone is welcome to join in and win prizes.
While future nights are still being scheduled, Aragon celebrated on April 27 at 6 p.m. Each event will be held in city hall’s meeting room.
The town’s council members and staff host the event, so those interested in getting to better know their elected officials, win useful gifts, and have a night of fun should consider joining in.
While bingo kicked off Aragon’s celebration, it was far from the last. Both the annual city-wide cleanup and a softball tournament were held during Cities Week, among others.
“Fun was had by all, and we look forward to many more fun nights to come,” Langston said.
One of those fun nights is coming up soon in Aragon as the city is planning a dance for local youth to celebrate the coming of summer.
The End of the School Year Dance is coming up on Saturday, May 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. More information will be forthcoming about the dance in weeks to come.