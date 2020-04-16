The Aragon City Council would usually meet this evening to conduct their monthly business, but with the Shelter in Place order still running they've decided that the votes can wait for the time being.
The work session at 6 p.m. and the regular session at 7 p.m. have both been called off for this month. Mayor Debbie Pittman said previously she didn't expect the council to have to make any immediate decisions that would require them to meet in person or via teleconference.
She did add that operations at city hall were running smoothly during the office closure to the public. Currently, city hall along with parks, playgrounds and facilities owned by the City of Aragon are closed to the public until the crisis around the virus passes.
Call 770-684-6563 for more information or to pay garbage bills over the phone.