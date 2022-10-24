As the Port of Savannah powered through with record amounts of traffic over the past two years, the Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County facilitated rail and truck traffic to areas nearby.

As businesses continue locate, relocate or expand in Northwest Georgia, the inland port — think of it as a rail-to-truck transfer service — continues to look toward expansion despite a recent slowdown in container traffic.

Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In