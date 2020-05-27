Another 70 voters have cast their ballots as of midweek as the second week of early voting continues through midweek in Polk, with Saturday voting on the horizon.
Some 697 voters have come to the Board of Elections to take part in the Presidential and Local and State primaries since early voting began again on May 18, and brought the full total of Presidential primary voters who had cast a ballot ahead of the postponed March primary for Georgia at 1,677 in the GOP and Democratic presidential party elections.
State and local primaries were supposed to happen last week, but were pushed back and combined with the Presidential votes for June 9 during the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.
Voting continues through the rest of the week at the Board of Elections in Cedartown only. That's located at 144 West Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through the end of May.
The Cedartown location will be also open on Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hours for June 1, 3 and 5 will continue with a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, but extended hours are planned for June 2 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Rockmart precinct will open at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 605 Goodyear Ave. from June 1 through June 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
The option for voting with an absentee ballot is still available, and ballots can be obtained by calling the office at 770-749-2103. All absentee ballots must be returned by the primary day on June 9.
For those who already received an absentee ballot but have changed their mind and wish to vote in-person, they can still go to a precinct and turn in their paper ballot, so long as it hasn't been marked in any way or already sealed in the envelope. Voters will have to sign an affidavit reporting they have not marked the absentee ballot they turned back in, to be eligible to vote in person instead.