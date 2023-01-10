Annual MLK walk set for Monday in Cedartown

Organizers of the 18th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk in downtown Cedartown, including members of Zion a Habitation of God’s Glory and Praise, attended the December meeting of the Cedartown City Commission.

 Jeremy Stewart

Reflections on the lessons and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will be preceded by a march down Main Street in Cedartown next week with the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Walk and program.

The 18th edition of the event will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16, in downtown Cedartown.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In