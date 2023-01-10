Annual MLK walk set for Monday in Cedartown

Organizers of the 18th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk in downtown Cedartown, including members of Zion a Habitation of God’s Glory and Praise, attended the December meeting of the Cedartown City Commission.
Reflections on the lessons and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will be preceded by a march down Main Street in Cedartown next week with the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Walk and program.
The 18th edition of the event will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16, in downtown Cedartown.
Everyone is welcome to assemble at the intersection of Rock Street and Marietta Street prior to 1 p.m. on Monday. The walk travel west on Marietta Street and proceed down Main Street to Sterling Holloway Park in front of Courthouse No. 2 for the celebration.
The founders and organizers of the walk for the past 18 years are Letitia S. Morgan, founder, and Rev. Bernard Morgan, executive director of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Organization of Cedartown, Inc., a non-profit organization founded to keep the dreams of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. alive.
Morgan spoke about the annual walk and celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King during the city commission’s December meeting.
He said this year’s event will be hosted by Zion a Habitation of God’s Glory and Praise, Apostle Trixie Morgan, headship, and Samuel and Monique McIntosh, pastors.
“We plan to celebrate with our church family the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, his love and his legacy, and we want to get as many young people as we possibly can,” Trixie Morgan said at the commission meeting, adding that this year’s theme is “Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can.”
Trixie Morgan will be the keynote speaker during the program at Holloway Park. The Young Daughters of Zion will perform a dance during the program, and Zion H.G.G.P. Youth Pastor Ryan Morris will recite King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
The public is invited for refreshments and fellowship at the Zion church at 230 Marietta St. immediately following the service.