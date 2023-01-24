Participants in Monday’s 18th Annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk hold flags and sing as they make their way down Main Street in downtown Cedartown on Jan. 16, 2023. The walk was followed by a program presented by Zion H.G.G.P. church.
The Young Daughters of Zion perform a dance to the song “Stand Up” from the movie “Harriet Tubman” during the program following the 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk on Jan. 16 in downtown Cedartown.
Apostle Trixie Morgan assists Youth Pastor Ryan Morris as he recites King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech during the 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk program on Jan. 16 in downtown Cedartown.
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Organization of Cedartown, Inc. Executive Director Bernard Morgan (right) recognizes longtime MLK Walk participants Dorothy Darden (left) and Preston Sewell during the program on Jan. 16.
Words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the people who strive to carry on his legacy echoed through downtown Cedartown last week as the community was invited to remember King’s life at the 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk.
Held on Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the event has become a staple of local MLK celebrations with this year’s walk and program hosted by Zion a Habitation of God’s Glory and Praise and Apostle Trixie Morgan.
The theme of the event was King’s words “Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
Morgan spoke at Sterling Holloway Park on Main Street in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 following the walk from Rock and Marietta Street.
“You’ve got to love those who go against you and persecute you. He never did give up, because love was his mission. We’ve got to learn how to love again,” Morgan said. “Dr. Martin Luther King was a man of love, and love is an intense emotion. He loved us and didn’t even know us. He fought for us and didn’t even know us. How many people will you fight for and you don’t even know?”
Several children held signs recognizing famous black figures in history during the walk and as part of the program. The Young Daughters of Zion performed a dance to the song “Stand Up” from the movie “Harriet Tubman,” and Zion H.G.G.P. Youth Pastor Ryan Morris recited King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
“One thing I inspire to do is to teach our children that they have a legacy and they can be who they desire to be. Nothing can stop you if you’ve got a mind to achieve,” Morgan said.
Attendees were invited to Zion H.G.G.P. following the service for refreshments and fellowship.
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk is presented by Letitia S. Morgan, founder, and Rev. Bernard Morgan, executive director of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Organization of Cedartown, Inc. A different local church hosts the event each year.
Bernard Morgan announced at the end of this year’s event that next year’s walk and program will be hosted by Marietta Street United Methodist Church.