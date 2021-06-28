There is nothing more rewarding for the staff at the Polk County Animal Control Shelter than to see an animal that has spent some time in their facility find their forever home.
But the reality is that not all pet owners understand the responsibilities that go along with having a dog or cat. So it’s important to think about the long term care of animals before deciding to adopt one.
“It’s a lifetime commitment,” said Jeff Crawford, Polk County Animal Control director. “It’s pretty when it’s a puppy, but they grow up and they get bigger. They need to be taken care of.”
The shelter, located at 1215 Veal St. in Cedartown, has seen the unfortunate effect of the trend that occurred last year when people started adopting pets during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Adoptions were up during the pandemic because everyone was home,” said Vicki Wilkerson, secretary at the shelter. “Now people are going back to work and people are bringing their animals back.”
In 2020, the shelter brought in 712 dogs and 487 cats, with around 150 of each getting adopted. More than 100 total were reclaimed by their owners, while more than 600 were picked up by rescue groups.
While owner surrenders continue to happen, one of the things that continues to be important for animal control officers is the promotion of spay and neutering in all of the animals they adopt.
“Spaying and neutering is the most important thing you can do for an animal besides vaccinating them,” said Ashley Huth, a kennel tech and officer for Polk County Animal Control.
“This not only saves your dog or cat’s life, but the lives of many others. Think about the potential offspring. Think about the other animals in your neighborhood.”
Many nonprofits provide services for free or reduced spay or neutering. The Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society and Gail Posey of Posey Shelter Pet Promoters Inc. promote low-cost spay and neuter transports about every two weeks from Polk County. These are booked by contacting the Humane Society or Posey at 678-361-7304.
Animals that arrive at the shelter are checked for vaccinations and health, and any stray animals have to stay at the facility for a week before they are able to be adopted.
“Unfortunately, we were closed to the public for a while following the pandemic. Now, things have picked back up,” Wilkerson said.
Animal control encourages people to visit the shelter to find an animal they like and spend some time with it to make sure it is a good fit for them.
The shelter is open Monday through Friday during the day and on most Saturday afternoons. However, it is still best to call animal control at 770-749-8908 to check on adoptions. Adoption fees are $40 for dogs and $10 for cats, although that price was lowered from $25 during the pandemic to encourage adoptions.
Also, The local pet food pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.