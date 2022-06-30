Polk County state Sen. Jason Anavitarte has more responsibilities on his plate after Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan announced his appointment this week to the new Georgia Commission on Civics Education.
Anavitarte, R-Dallas, who will start his second term representing Georgia’s 31st District in January, is one of three state senators selected by Duncan to serve on the 17-member commission that was created as a result of the passage of Senate Bill 220 during the 2022 legislative session, known as the “Georgia Civics Renewal Act.”
The commission will be tasked with promoting civic engagement and enhancing Georgia's K-12 curriculum surrounding public service.
“While every educational discipline is important and should be taken seriously by students and educators alike, there is no single subject more relevant to our day-to-day lives than civics,” Anavitarte said in a release.
“Aside from learning essential foundational knowledge about the branches of government, the origins of the Constitution, or how a bill becomes a law, students need to be prepared beyond that in order to fully understand and participate in the civic process. Through this commission, I hope to find ways we can bridge the gap between civics education and civics participation and find approaches for students to gain a thorough understanding of civic knowledge, skills and values.”
With the Governor tasked with designating a chairperson, the remaining appointees will consist of members from the Georgia House of Representatives, as well as additional appointees from various judicial, education, business and nonprofit entities.
"Having a comprehensive understanding of governmental operations and the importance of civic duty is a foundational component of building a well-informed society," Duncan said in a release. "I was proud to support the creation of this critical commission and look forward to seeing how their initiatives aid in preparing Georgia's next generation of leaders."
According to SB 220, the commission is charged with periodically reviewing the needs and problems related to civics education in Georgia schools including, but not limited to, career, technical, and agricultural education instruction for the government and public administration and the law, public safety, corrections, and security pathways.
It is tasked with issuing an annual report on the state of these issues to the General Assembly and recommending any action or legislation it deems necessary.
In June, Anavitarte was appointed by Duncan to serve as the chairman of the Senate Study Committee on the Creation of a Georgia Cybersecurity Force, as well as serve on the Interim Legislative Study Committee on Excellence, Innovation and Technology at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The 31st District includes Polk, Haralson, and most of Paulding county.