Anavitarte sworn in, gets assignment in State Senate

Newly-elected Georgia State Senator Jason Anavitarte, who represents District 31, was officially sworn into the Georgia Senate and received his first assignments as a member of the state legislature last week.
Anavitarte is the first Latino Republican in the Georgia Senate. Elected in November, 2020, his district covers Haralson and Polk counties, as well as portions of Paulding County. He took the oath on the first day of the new session on Monday, Jan. 11.
“Having the opportunity to represent my constituents in the Georgia Senate is truly an honor,” Anavitarte said in a release. “Today’s historic swearing-in is a major step toward ensuring West Georgia and Georgia’s Latino community has strong representation under the Gold Dome. I look forward to working with West Georgia and my colleagues in the Senate this session to pass policies aimed at creating a healthy and prosperous Georgia for all.”
Anavitarte was then appointed the next day as vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Education and Youth as well as a member of other committees for the 2021 session by Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and the Senate Committee on Assignments.
“I feel incredibly honored to have been selected to serve as a committee vice chairman during my first year serving the Senate,” Anavitarte said. “One of my top priorities is making sure we as legislators are working to better our school systems in Georgia.
"I am looking forward to using my passion and expertise as a former school board member and a father of three children in public school to serve on this committee. Additionally, I am very much looking forward to serving on the Ethics, Banking and Financial Institutions, Science and Technology, and Transportation committees.”