State Sen. Jason Anavitarte says TikTok has no place in Georgia.
Anavitarte, who represents Polk County, announced Wednesday that he plans to introduce legislation that will ban TikTok in Georgia. First, however, he will work with Gov. Brian Kemp to ban the use of the social media platform on state-issued devices.
It’s the most recent in a chain of state government officials across the country who have moved to prohibit the platforms’ use, saying its ties to China could lead it to be involved in cyberespionage, government surveillance and inappropriate collection of sensitive personal information.
"TikTok is malware produced by Communist China to spy on Americans and influence our elections. It is a national security threat that has no place in Georgia," Anavitarte said in a release posted on his Facebook page.
Anavitarte, R-Dallas, is chairman of the Senate Study Committee on the Creation of a Georgia Cybersecurity Force. He said he will work with Kemp to craft an executive order prohibiting state employees from installing TikTok on state owned devices.
"Banning TikTok via the legislative process may take some time, but Governor Kemp can have an immediate impact on our cyber security by prohibiting TikTok in executive agencies. I look forward to working with the governor to make this happen."
The release stated that while TikTok isn't operated directly by the Chinese government, its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., is headquartered in Beijing and China's 2017 National Intelligence Law requires all of its citizens and businesses to assist in intelligence gathering and share any data with the Chinese government.
"Whether it's making sure state and local governments don't use TikTok, or preventing the application from being downloaded in the first place, all options must be on the table to make sure the Chinese Community Party isn't spreading its malware in Georgia," added Anavitarte.
On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of the social media platform TikTok on any government-issued devices after raising concerns that the app could be used by the Chinese government to hack into U.S. information and infrastructure in the U.S.
Abbott told state leaders to immediately ban TikTok on devices including cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktops computers or any other devices connected to the internet.
Just a day earlier, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state was banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, both Republicans, also issued orders in the last week to ban TikTok from state government devices.
The U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.
Sam Janesch and Hannah Gaskill of The Baltimore Sun contributed to this report.