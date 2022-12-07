US-NEWS-CONGRESS-TIKTOK-DMT.

TikTok (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

State Sen. Jason Anavitarte says TikTok has no place in Georgia.

Anavitarte, who represents Polk County, announced Wednesday that he plans to introduce legislation that will ban TikTok in Georgia. First, however, he will work with Gov. Brian Kemp to ban the use of the social media platform on state-issued devices.

Sam Janesch and Hannah Gaskill of The Baltimore Sun contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In