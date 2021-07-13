Polk County state senator Jason Anavitarte has been appointed to serve on the Georgia Commission on E-Commerce and Freight Infrastructure Funding.
The commission, which was created when Senate Resolution 102 passed during the last session of the General Assembly, will be tasked with analyzing which funding and policy solutions may be necessary to continue to develop Georgia’s freight, logistics and e-commerce industries, particularly as the state continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our economy relies heavily on an efficient e-commerce and freight infrastructure,” Anavitarte said in a statement.
“As our state continues to progress and grow, the demand for quick delivery on goods has increased heavily. With that, I am honored to have been appointed to the Georgia Commission on E-Commerce and Freight Infrastructure Funding where my colleagues and I will explore and discuss a strategic business plan in order to develop state-wide freight and logistics infrastructure. As someone who grew up in a blue collar home around the trucking industry, the future of getting this right impacts families and businesses across Georgia.”
The commission includes four members of the Senate, four members of the House and four logistics professionals.
Anavitarte, R-Dallas, represents the 31st Senate District which includes Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties. He may be reached via email at jason.anavitarte@senate.ga.gov.