The American Pickers are excited to return to Georgia, and plans to film episodes of The History Channel television series throughout this area in December 2022.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

