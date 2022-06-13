A group looking to build a multi-purpose agriculture education and resource center on donated land virtually in the middle of Polk County is ready to go through the next phase of making it a reality.
The nonprofit Friends of Agriculture is asking supporters to attend Thursday’s meeting of the Polk County Planning and Zoning Board where a public hearing and discussion will be held concerning the group’s request for a special use permit for the property.
The board meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the commission meeting room at 73 Clines Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.
The property, located on Sardis Road in the Fish Creek community and extending south and west to Old Cedartown Road, is already zoned A-1 agricultural and under a Conservation Easement Land Trust.
The entire parcel includes 22.18 acres and is currently zoned and used for agriculture. Within the 22.18 acres is a five-acre envelope created for the purpose of building the proposed Agriculture Education and Natural Resources Center. The group is seeking a special use permit for those five acres to categorize the development as public building, structures and land focused on encouraging “the retention and development of suitable areas for common farm practices and various compatible nonfarm uses,” per county code.
Friends of Agriculture held a community input meeting in March to explain the nonprofit and introduce the beginning stages of the design phase to stakeholders. Since then, the group has gone back and made some modifications to the initial plans while still keeping the building’s footprint similar.
According to its website, the nonprofit worked with the architect to take in as many of the suggestions as possible, including nearly doubling the size of the livestock arena’s animal prep area to accommodate horse shows, as well as additional seating and bathrooms to the arena.
The planned cannery was expanded also, and the group is exploring ways to allow temporary trailer parking for large events while not permanently increasing the size of the parking lot.
The zoning and planning board’s recommendation at Thursday’s meeting will then go to the full county commission, with another public hearing scheduled for the commission’s work session on July 11 and a final vote by the commission expected at its business meeting on July 12.