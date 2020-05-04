Now is a good time to show support and love for educators across the world as parents have been forced to take up the mantle of home schooling during the COVID-19 outbreak.
A celebration of the faculty and staff of local schools is going on during Teacher Appreciation Week, and Northside Elementary wanted to provide a special message of thanks to those who are having to teach from home at this time.
"On behalf of the administration, students, and families of Northside Elementary, we would like to wish our amazing teachers a “Happy Teacher Appreciation Week!” Our students are blessed to have some of the hardest working teachers around," LeAnne Shelton, principal at Northside Elementary, shared to start the week. "Not only do they work hard to educate their students, but they also show their students how much they love them."
She added that "During these uncertain times, our teachers have worked tirelessly to make sure our children and their families have everything they need. We hope each of our teachers have a wonderful week and never forget how lucky our school is to have such a fabulous group of educators."
Teacher Appreciation week is celebrated across the country on May 4 through May 8. The annual celebration has been underway thanks to the National Parent Teacher Association since 1984.