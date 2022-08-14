State Sen. Jason Anavitarte (center) receives the 2022 ACCG Legislative Service Award during a ceremony earlier this month. Among those at the ceremony were ACCG Associate Legislative Director Kathleen Bowen.
Polk County State Sen. Jason Anavitarte recently received a special award in honor of his work to serve the people of Georgia and the 31st District.
Anavitarte, R-Dallas, was recognized as a recipient of a 2022 Legislative Service Award from The Association County Commissioners of Georgia during a ceremony earlier this month.
“As one of our primary sources of information on the needs and issues facing Georgia’s counties, ACCG provides timely and essential resources to ensure lawmakers are well-informed on any policy that could impact our local governments,” Anavitarte said . “I am proud to receive this award from ACCG and look forward to continuing to partner with them on legislation to better our counties.”
“The annual Legislative Service Awards program continues to underscore the appreciation for the dedicated members of the Georgia General Assembly,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “This program also exemplifies the importance of state and local officials working together to best serve those who call our state home.”
Anavitarte was selected as a recipient of a 2022 ACCG Legislative Service Award for serving as the Senate sponsor of House Bill 984, which would revise the collection time for Single County Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST.
ACCG is Georgia’s county association and works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs.
Formed in 1914 when county officials came together to help fund the state’s first highway department, ACCG today serves as a catalyst for advancing Georgia’s counties. For more information, go to www.accg.org.