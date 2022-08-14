Anavitarte honored with ACCG Legislative Service Award

State Sen. Jason Anavitarte (center) receives the 2022 ACCG Legislative Service Award during a ceremony earlier this month. Among those at the ceremony were ACCG Associate Legislative Director Kathleen Bowen.

 Contributed

Polk County State Sen. Jason Anavitarte recently received a special award in honor of his work to serve the people of Georgia and the 31st District.

Anavitarte, R-Dallas, was recognized as a recipient of a 2022 Legislative Service Award from The Association County Commissioners of Georgia during a ceremony earlier this month.

