Voters are being encouraged to fill out absentee ballots and avoid voting lines as the spread of COVID-19 continues around the country.
Local officials are set to begin sending out absentee ballot applications to local active voters during the coming weeks after the Secretary of State and the State Election Board decided it was one of the best ways to keep voters safe during the uncertainty of the outbreak of coronavirus.
Once a voter receives their prefilled application, they are required to determine a ballot type and to provide their signature. Applications may be returned to the Polk County Elections Office by mail, fax, or hand delivery via the overnight drop box located outside the Administration Building.
"Our office will then process your completed application, and place the request into the State of Georgia Voter Database," Polk County Elections Director Lee Ann George reported in a letter explaining the situation. "Beginning March 30, 2020, The Center for Elections will begin pulling these absentee requests from the database, and mail ballots directly to voters. Ballots will be required to be returned to our office via mail or hand delivery prior to Election Day."
If a voter has already submitted an application to the Board of Elections office, there will be no disruption in the issuance of the Absentee Ballot and no further action will be required. To ensure that everyone has a chance to get an absentee ballot, voter registration is reopened through April 20.
"Please be sure to visit Georgia’s My Voter Page to confirm any changes to your registration or mailing address. Please use the following website to access and/or update your registration: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov," George wrote.
The Board of Elections is encouraging and hoping that local voters will take advantage of the absentee ballot during the primary season, but will continue to offer in-person voting as well.
That will begin on April 27 at 9 a.m.
"The State of Georgia is closely monitoring these events, and our office will create a separate announcement should any changes occur," George wrote.
Absentee ballots will begin going out on March 31 and continue to be delivered up until May 15. The application deadline for an absentee ballot is also May 15.
All ballots must be returned by the May 19 primary by 7 p.m. to be counted.
Find out more about the Board of Elections and receive updates via their Facebook @PolkGAElections or visit the Polk County Government website at www.polkga.org.