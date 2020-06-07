Every morning, local gardener Glenda Shiflett spend a lot of her time outdoors. She’s carrying water to each of her flower boxes in her front yard and a backyard vegetable garden in the back, a labor of love that takes around four hours a day.
Shiflett, who has been keeping up her garden for many years in front of her home in the Meadow Lakes subdivision (her house backs up to the 15th hole,) said it brings her joy to continue planting every year. It is a neighborhood attraction, a place where visitors are brought by to see what’s blooming in front of her home annually.
The flowers outside — from Black Eyed Susan’s and lantana to gladiolus and jasmine — provide a bright and colorful scene for everyone to enjoy. Her backyard planting is mainly focused on tomatoes and peppers.
Her garden is just one of the many in Polk County that are in full bloom as spring makes way for summer, and for those who want a chance to have their plantings featured here in the Standard Journal should email a photo and name to kmyrick@npco.com.