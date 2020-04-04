The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that people put on face masks when they go out in public, along with guidelines to keep a six foot distance between people that aren't immediate family, wash hands thoroughly on a regular basis, keep surfaces clean in and around the house and vehicles, and to stay home if feeling sick.
Yet with face masks in short supply and needed for medical personnel, what are people to do if they can't find one? The CDC has provided a handy guide to making a face mask at home with materials already on hand in most households.
Here's the link with additional instructions on how to make face coverings using a bandana or sewing patterns at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
Any face coverings made should, based on CDC guidelines on the site:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Here's more directly from the CDC on face coverings:
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.