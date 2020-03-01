A chilly Leap Year Day morning in Cedartown provided friends and family alike to gather — to in many cases return home with — breakfast thanks to members of the Optimist Club.
The annual Ham and Egg Day Breakfast fundraiser for the club drew a good crowd throughout morning service over the weekend, an event that annually brings in thousands of dollars to help local youth organizations with funds that are used to provide services through their programs.
Proceeds from this year’s breakfast weren’t tallied up yet, but are likely to continue exceeding goals set annually by the group.
Local scouts from Troop 21 and new Cedartown High Junior Optimist Club members were on hand to help with service of the traditional menu for the event held at the Goodyear Civic Center that included Ham and Eggs, grits and biscuit, and a choice of beverages including coffee, milk, soft drinks and juice.
Money raised through the annual breakfast goes toward helping the Boy Scouts, the Ferst Readers, the Polk County Fishing Rodeo, the Jonah Bag Backpack program, CHINS, Youth Summerfest, Polk Family Connection helping with their annual Teen Maze event and the Polk County 4-H program and a number of other youth-centered organizations in the community.
All told, the club annually raises more than $5,000 from the Ham and Egg Day fundraiser, and money locally spent goes to more than 20 different youth-related projects in and around the community.
The Cedartown Optimist Club began on Dec. 4, 1958 and in the past six decades continues to remain a friend to local youths. They meet at 7 a.m. on Thursdays at the Goodyear Civic Center.
Contact a Cedartown Optimist Club member of the club for information about becoming a member or in assisting the club in funding local efforts that benefit children.