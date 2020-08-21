Qualifying for two special elections came and went last week, with one post seeing five contenders register with Polk County election officials.
The special election to fill the unexpired term of Jennifer Hulsey’s seat on the Polk County Commission is set to be on the Nov. 3 ballot with a total of five Polk residents putting their name in the hat.
Ricky Clark, Christopher Roberson, Glenn Robinson and Jody Bentley Smith joined Linda Liles to run for the remainder of Hulsey’s four-year term District 2 post, which will be up for re-election in 2022. All five are running as Republicans.
Liles was appointed to the commission to replace Hulsey after she resigned in March to qualify for the State House District 16 Republican primary against State Rep. Trey Kelley. Kelley defeated Hulsey and will face Democratic challenger Lyndsay Arrendale in November.
With five candidates on the ballot, it is highly possible the race will run into early December for a run-off between the top two vote-getters in November’s election to decide who takes over starting on Jan. 1.
The other special election with qualifying last week was for the unexpired term of Candace Seiz on the Aragon City Council. Seiz vacated her seat recently with her term not set to expire until the end of next year.
Former Aragon Public Works Director Daniel Johnson was the lone person who qualified, setting the stage for him to become the newest council member.
According to information provided by Polk County Elections Director Lee Ann George, no other local race will be contested on the Nov. 3 ballot. However, with the president and other state and U.S. legislative seats up for grabs, her office is preparing for a large turnout.
Brande Coggins, Polk County Elections Coordinator, said Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office has projected a 60-70% voter turnout, meaning between 14,000-16,000 voters in Polk County.
“Although these are only projections, we must ensure our voters continue to have a positive experience at the polls no matter the turnout. In order to make this happen, we must have poll workers,” Coggins said.
Coggins said they hope to staff each of the county’s seven polling places with 10-12 employees to assist voters and manage lines and encourage anyone who is able to help to contact her at bcoggins@polkga.org.
Election officials are also reminding voters that there are ways to avoid election day crowds with early voting and absentee ballots. Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election will begin Oct. 12 at both the Polk County Elections Office, 144 West Ave., in Cedartown, and the Rockmart Community Center, 436 Hogue Ave.
Information on applying for an absentee ballot online will be coming soon, but voters can always request a paper application be mailed to them. Coggins said they accept applications through the mail, fax or in person.
The last day to turn in an application for the general election is Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m., and ballots must be returned to the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.