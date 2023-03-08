Remembering ‘The Big One’; ‘93 blizzard a ‘sight to see’

Jimmie Jones stands in front of her West John Hand Drive home in Cedartown during the aftermath ot the March 1993 blizzard that blanketed the area in over a foot of snow.

 Contributed

Few natural events have left such a lasting impression on North Georgia than the Blizzard of ‘93. The snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow in the span of a few hours impacted virtually everyone and everything in Polk County.

Sunday, March 12, marks the 30th anniversary of “The Storm of the Century” that paralyzed much of the southeast, leading to fallen trees, massive power outages, impassable roads and a bit of survival instinct for many.

Remembering ‘The Big One’; ‘93 blizzard a ‘sight to see’

Brad Jones stands on the banks of Springdale Lake off of College Drive in Cedartown following the March 1993 snowstorm.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In