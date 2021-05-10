An investigation into “cybertips” reported to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in the arrest of three Polk County men last week after police say they discovered several images of child pornography in their possession.
According to Polk County jail reports, the three men were arrested on Wednesday, May 5, and charged with over 100 counts combined of child pornography.
Stephen Alexander Griffin, 34, of Aragon, faces 24 counts of felony possession of material depicting minors in sexual situations, Dacoda Lee Hughes, 24, of Cedartown, faces 66 counts as well as probation violation, while Keen Blaine Mabry, 25, of Cedartown, faces 14 counts. Griffin and Hughes remain in jail after they were denied bond.
Polk County Police Detective B. Brady said he worked with Polk County Chief Magistrate Judge Jean Crane to set a bond for Mabry after he was made aware of a health condition. He was released to a caregiver.
Brady, who is a member of ICAC, said the task force received tips on possibly child pornography from internet providers and through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the first agency to issue subpoenas for any instances in Georgia and then assign cases to local law enforcement. The IP addresses tagged in some of the tips from internet providers came back to the three men’s residences.
Brady said interviews with the suspects and search warrants uncovered images downloaded from various websites on the suspects’ computers and phones. He said more charges for Griffin and Hughes could be forthcoming as more evidence is processed.
The illegal activity occurred from last last year to just recently, and Brady said they do not believe there are any local victims involved in the investigation.
The ICAC Task Force Program is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies. These agencies are continually engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of persons involved in child abuse and exploitation involving the internet.