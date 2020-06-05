Polk County Farm Bureau held their 2020 Essay Contest in recent months, and this year had to wait a little while before they could present their winner with a prize due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 Polk County Farm Bureau Essay Contest winner is Andrew Wright, a sixth grader who attends Covenant Christian School. His words on this year's topic "Describe the relationship between farmers and natural resources" got him the top prize and a $50 check.
Wright is well aware of the importance of that topic, since his family runs a hay farm in Polk County, as well as having grandparents who are farmers.
Thanks were provided by Sue Cuzzort, the Polk County Farm Bureau Office Manager for all that participate and submitted to this year's essay contest.
The Farm Bureau looks forward to Andrew entering again for 2021.