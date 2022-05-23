A jury found a 20-year-old man guilty Friday of conspiring to commit a robbery in an incident that led to the death of a 57-year-old Shannon grandmother, but acquitted him of a felony murder charge.
A week of testimony wrapped up Friday for Tyree Kozel Daniels, who prosecutors say conspired to rob another teen and introduced a gun into the plan.
Jurors found Daniels guilty of conspiracy to commit a robbery, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Jurors deliberated just under two hours Friday before pronouncing the verdict and Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryan Johnson set sentencing for June 6.
Of the four people who participated in the Aug. 24, 2020, incident, Daniels was the only one who was technically an adult at 17 years old. The three others shooting were juveniles at the time of the crime.
The shooter, Marvin Leedale Cronan, pleaded guilty in January to a number of charges — including murder and conspiracy to commit robbery — for the shooting death of Laura Regina Ross.
Thomas Lane Dean Jr. and Selena Jenae Barnes pleaded guilty to charges related to the crime in October 2021. Neither Dean nor Barnes has been sentenced.
The indictment in the case states that Barnes, Cronan and Dean conspired to rob the victim’s grandson Owen Dotson. They decided to rob Dotson and split that money. Prosecutors said Daniels brought a .380 Smith & Wesson from his father’s storage box in Polk County.
Cronan testified in his plea hearing that Daniels had brought the gun but said that he was the only person on the porch when he fired the gun into the home killing Ross.