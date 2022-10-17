gpb14candidates

14th Congressional District candidates Marcus Flowers and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

 From Atlanta Press Club/GPB

"The Democrat Party is the party of child abuse. It's the party that represents grooming children and sexualizing them in school; teaching anti-white racism in the terms of CRT education and genital mutilation of kids, kids that can't even get a driver's license, can't get a tattoo and cannot vote."

That's how U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, opened her question to her Democratic challenger, Marcus Flowers, during Sunday's Loudermilk-Young 14th Congressional District debate sponsored by The Atlanta Press Club.

