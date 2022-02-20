A controversial rural jobs tax credit bill is moving through the Georgia House again after a similar measure was blocked in the state Senate last year.
HB 500, the Georgia Agribusiness and Rural Jobs Act, would set aside up to $100 million in tax credits for entities that invest in eligible small businesses — with less than 250 employees — in certain rural counties. It’s a second round of funding for the program approved in 2017.
A state audit of the first round, in which $60 million was awarded, showed it would take at least 72 years for a return on the investment.
State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, blocked the proposed 2021 bill in the Senate Finance Committee he chairs. He said last Thursday that the “nonexistent” payback is not the only problem with the program.
“The (Georgia) Department of Community Affairs’ policy of not auditing any of these companies but letting them self-report their numbers leaves the program wide open for fraud,” Hufstetler said. “Letting companies that get this money get away with not reporting to our auditors and still keeping the money is inexcusable. There is a reason that every other state has discontinued this program.”
There are more effective ways to help small businesses in rural counties, he contended.
“Gov. Kemp put $40 million into rural Georgia for loans to companies last year. That is the right way to do it,” Hufstetler said.
The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute expressed similar misgivings in a statement released Thursday, noting that eight other states tried similar programs and reported failures.
Most of the state’s counties were ineligible for the program, the release said, and only 23 received any investment. In Northwest Georgia, only Polk, Haralson, Chattooga, Dade and Murray counties were eligible. None received investment.
Danny Kanso, GBPI senior tax and budget policy analyst, suggested an Earned Income Tax Credit would be a better investment of state resources.
“Rather than spending tens of millions to enact a convoluted tax break scheme that uses taxpayer dollars to enrich lobbyists and opportunistic corporate interests, lawmakers should pass targeted legislation that puts money back in the pockets of hardworking Georgians,” Kanso said.
GARJA calls for the Department of Community Affairs to monitor the program based on what the participants report on investments and jobs created or saved.
The state audit came about through legislation passed last session that allows the chairs of the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means committees to ask for reviews of up to five tax exemptions a year.
Hufstetler and his counterpart House Rep. Shaw Blackmon, R-Bonaire, put GARJA on the list. Blackmon is also a cosponsor of HB 500, which passed out of his committee Thursday.
If it passes the full House, it moves to the Senate and, almost certainly, Hufstetler’s committee.