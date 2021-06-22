A group of young creative people are spending part of their summer getting on the stage and learning some classic songs as part of the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center’s second theatre camp.
This young performer’s edition of the program has had more than 30 middle and high school students at work since Monday, June 14, to produce the musical “The Wizard of Oz” at The Rockmart Theatre in downtown Rockmart.
Public performances will be Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26, at 7 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for students, with children 5 and under free.
The show is an adaptation of the works of L. Frank Baum with the familiar characters of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion journeying to the Emerald City to ask the Wizard of Oz for help.
Along the way they run into the Wicked Witch of the West who wants the magical ruby slippers that have found their way onto Dorothy’s feet after she crashed in Oz following a twister on her Kansas farm.
Emily Jones portrays Dorothy, while the Scarecrow is played by Jeanna Suppes, Isaac Gober is the Tin Man, and Dalton Fletcher takes on the role of the Cowardly Lion. Hope Garrett plays Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, while Sydney Streetman is the Wicked Witch of the West.
Garrett Shedd plays the titular role of The Wizard of Oz, and James Portwood is the doorman in Oz.
Making up the show’s ensemble are Harrison Abrams, Logan Adams, Josie Allen, Grace Anderson, Kade Baum, Ella Bridges, Ella Brumbelow, Hadlee Caldwell, Ruthie Coffin, Kayleigh Davis, Hope Dees, Britton Edge, Emme Grace Elrod, Alexis Hall, Brooke Jones, Christina Mcalister, Chloe Motes, Baxlee Rogers, Emma Smith, Amilee Stringer and Keelie Williams.
Margaret Jacobs is the program’s executive director, while Brent Costin is serving as the director of the production. Rockmart chorus director LaRue Bowman is the music director, while Rex Garner has been working on various sets as technical director.
Olivia Gober and Alli Streetman are leading the choreography, and Anna Snider is the stage manager.