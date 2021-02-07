Both Polk School District staff and parents are on board with the system staying with the current four-day school week for the 2021-2022 school year.
That was the conclusion discussed at the Feb. 2 meeting of the Polk County Board of Education, where Dr. Katie Thomas, the district’s assistant superintendent of innovation and learning, broke down the results of surveys made available to both groups.
The surveys showed that almost 92% of the faculty and staff surveyed support the four-day school week for students and five-day week for employees that Polk County Schools went to last August just after the start of school.
Out of 1,447 parents and guardians that completed the survey, 1,255 said they wanted to continue the current instructional schedule, approximately 87% of those who responded.
“Still, no matter how you break down the data, you see it's an overwhelming ‘yes’ to a continuation of a four-day week,” Thomas told the school board.
The schedule, which was adopted to help with the split among some students between in-person and distance learning beacause of COVID-19, allows teachers to take Monday to revise or create lesson plans. Students then attend classes Tuesday through Friday.
The school board was set to vote on the calendar for the next school year at its Tuesday, Feb. 9, meeting.
The proposed calendar would have school start on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and include 148 days of instruction while also including regular holidays for fall break (Sept. 27-Oct. 1), Thanksgiving, Christmas (Dec. 20-31), and winter and spring breaks.
The last day of school would be May 27, 2022.
“I think we'd be doing a disservice if we went against what the vast majority of these respected educators are telling us is working for our district,” Board chair J.P. Foster said. “We talk about valuing our educators, respecting our educators. Well, these percentages that we're seeing now, I think it's a no brainer if we go against that.”
Thomas, who was named the next Polk Schools superintendent by the board last month to follow Laurie Atkins upon her retirement in May, showed the board that while Polk School District has an approved strategic waiver that allows it to waive instructional time for students, the system still adheres to the recommended number of instructional hours required by the Georgia Department of Education.
Even with a four-day school week for students, kindergarten through third-grade students attend class two hours more a day than normal, while all other students attend an hour and half more per day.
“So that's very important to see that our instructional time still exceeds the state minimum,” Thomas said.
Thomas also looked at how the four-day week affected end-of-course testing for the first semester of the current school year, breaking down the data from the winter MAP assessments, or Measures of Academic Performance.
All elementary schools saw higher growth in math, reading and English language arts in the first semester of the school year compared to previous years.
“Why is that significant, because as educators, that's what we're looking for,” Thomas said.
“This tells us that in looking at our data that we can attribute this to several things, but primarily we can attribute to the fact that we are providing opportunities for our teachers to be better prepared to have more quality instruction that's directed to student needs.”
That led Thomas to provide options for student remediation for Mondays during the school year to help those students who might need extra help on meeting expected goals.
These could include targeted remediation, language immersion, literacy development and tutoring opportunities.