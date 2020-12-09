With Jack Frost nipping at noses and the jingle of sleigh bells filling the air, the Standard Journal once again is hoping to inject a little holiday spirit into the season with its annual letters to Santa Claus.
Children from across Polk County have spent hours (or maybe just a few minutes) thinking about what they would like from jolly old St. Nicholas this year and some have even wished things for their siblings. Now that’s the holiday spirit!
This year has been one of change and adjustments on nearly every level, but one thing we hope doesn’t change is the hope in every child — from 1 to 101 — that Christmas will be a time for giving, sharing and joyful celebrations … and maybe a few extra toys under the tree!
Following is the first batch of letters received by the Standard Journal from local children and their classes, and officially forwarded to Santa Claus at his North Pole P.O. box. Another batch will be in next week’s edition and online at www.polkstandardjournal.com.
Merry Christmas and enjoy!
Dear Santa,
I would like some LOL Surprise Pets and some toys for my cats. And also some toys for my sister.
Love,
Lily
Dear Santa,
I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. I want nerf guns, a nerf gun bag, costumes, a truck, Ninjago Lego set, army action figures, and army towers. I will leave you cookies and milk under the tree.
Love,
Ashton Mize
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great Christmas. I hope I’m on the good list. I wish I could get a dirt bike, but if I can’t I would like a new bike, remote control truck, Collins Key toys and a new bow and arrow. I’m happy with anything though. Thank you for it all.
Love,
Isaiah Neal
Dear Santa,
My name is Macey Forsyth. This year since I’m a big girl. I want a vanity, makeup and an Apple Watch. I would also like some cowgirl boots and clothes. My brother, Jace Curby, wants the PS5, board games and race cars. He also would like a gaming chair. We have been SUPER nice this year!!! Most of all we want all of our friends and family to be safe and healthy. See you soon Santa, and your goodies will be waiting.
Love,
Macey Forsyth & Jace Curby
Dear Santa,
My name is Eli Gray Forsyth and I am 2 years old. For Christmas I want a “big truck” to drive my momma and family crazy with! I also hope I get some PJ Masks stuff because that and Blippi are my favorite things to watch! I have been really good this year and patiently waiting for my baby sister Riley to be born in January. I can’t wait for her to come! I hope you are good to everyone else on your list Santa! Don’t forget my tuck!!!!
Love,
Eli
Dear Santa,
My favorite movie is “The Christmas Chronicles” and the second one too. Do you speak Elfilge? And how do you not get fat from eating all those cookies in one night? I would like a berry blue controller and a PS5 if you can.
Love,
Aiden
Dear Santa,
What is it like at the North Pole? Can you bring me a boy baby doll? And can you bring me a microphone?
Love,
Kimberly Addison
Mrs. Fonseca’s Class — Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a new pair of boots.
Love,
John
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like cars.
Love,
Fernando
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a dirt bike.
Love,
Riley
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like monster trucks.
Love,
Ellis
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a treasure box full of computers.
Love,
Betzayda
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby doll.
Love,
Julianna
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like skates.
Love,
Maisy
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control race car.
Love,
Bryce
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Batman costume.
Love,
Carson
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a kitchen playset.
Love,
Aiden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby doll.
Love,
Lydia
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie dream house.
Love,
Yana
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a dirt bike and a drone with a camera.
Love,
JP
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a bicycle hat (helmet).
Love,
Madelynn
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like cars.
Love,
Gael
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a little kitchen that has food.
Love,
Jacqueline
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a treasure box with a unicorn.
Love,
Kristen
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a toy Woody.
Love,
Layden
Mrs. Pace’s Class — Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
Please bring me LOL dolls, Hatchimal, and a new hoverboard.
Love,
Amberly
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a toy dragon, giant toy T-Rex, a Pterodactyl toy and a toy car.
Love,
Tavien
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Barbie Dream House, Barbie dolls and American dolls.
Love,
Addisyn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Barbie dolls, Barbie house with a bed and closets.
Love,
Addison
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Barbie dolls, toys, crayons, shoes and masks.
Love,
Emily D.
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dinosaur, a PJ Mask, Spongebob, play food and a T-Rex.
Love,
Braylyn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me toys, dolls, a bike and a cat.
Love,
Angie
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Power Ranger, remote cars, a football and action figures.
Love,
Kayson
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Barbie Dream House with Barbie dolls and LOL dolls.
Love,
Mya
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a toy phone, a toy car and a trampoline.
Love,
Ahmad
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a robot, a boat, robot dinosaur, a Pterodactyl and a firing robot.
Love,
Jackson
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Stylus Pen for my IPad, Barbie Doll House with dolls and an Apple Phone.
Love,
Ximena
Dear Santa,
Please bring me cars and a bike.
Love,
Eleasar
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a big race car track and Amy Rose for Sonic.
Love,
Ashtin
Dear Santa,
Please bring me LOL dolls, Jo-Jo Siwa toys, coloring book, a baby doll, slime and books to write my name.
Love,
Jullisa
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a race car with striding wheels, a bike with 100 fast speeds, play bike, a cow to drive around, and a lion board for the card.
Love,
Warren
Dear Santa,
Please bring me toys, a robot and a bike.
Love,
Neymar
Dear Santa,
Please bring me an Elisa doll, coloring books, writing letter books, T-shirt with a dinosaur and a kid’s ring.
Love,
Emily T.
Dear Santa,
Please bring me LOL dolls, Barbie Doll house with Barbie dolls and a bed for Barbie, a Teddy Bear, slime, and Princess drawing books with crayons.
Love,
Noelia