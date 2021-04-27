While her life has led her to set up her family in Bartow County, Sherry Spinks has her roots in Polk County.
Now she’s getting back to making connections in her home county with the goal of boosting local athletes and coaches through service and faith.
After three years with the local Fellowship of Christian Athletes administrations, Spinks was named the area director for FCA Polk in September. As a Rockmart High School alum, she said her heart for the Polk County community is big.
“It’s been challenging. My heart is here. And when you need to get into the community and the schools, and you can’t go into some places, it takes a lot of work,” Spinks said.
While certain schools have FCA chapters, most notably Cedartown and Rockmart high schools, Polk County’s FCA has come under the leadership of Floyd County or Bartow County FCA groups in the past.
Spinks said she hopes to be able to begin the move to have Polk’s FCA stand on its own with its own staffing, funding and events.
“I think there are enough people and businesses here who care enough to make that happen,” Spinks said.
One big way she is hoping to not only introduce members of the community to FCA but also spark some excitement locally for the organization is Polk FCA’s upcoming “Night of Champions” event on May 6.
The event, held at the Cedar Lake Christian Center in Cedartown, will feature guest speaker Mark Richt, who was the head football coach at the University of Georgia from 2001 through 2015 and the University of Miami from 2015 until his retirement in 2018.
“The chapters at each of the schools have been doing all they can to keep FCA in our schools,” Spinks said. “So we want to celebrate all that God has done for our students in the last year as well as bring something exciting to the community that hasn’t been done before.”
The event will feature a sponsors reception starting at 5:30 p.m. where those sponsoring the group at the $500 level and up will enjoy a catered dinner in the fellowship hall with Richt in attendance.
Certain levels of sponsorships will also include opportunities for a photo with Richt after the main program, which starts at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary and will recognize the school’s FCA huddle leaders and student leaders.
Rockmart High School head football coach Biff Parson and Cedartown Middle School football and wrestling coach Jeff Collier will speak, as will FCA Metro Area Director for Northwest Georgia Robbie Finley, before Richt winds out the night. Tickets for the main program are $25 each.
A silent auction will also be set up for visitors to check out and bid on items of sports memorabilia and other categories.
“We hope to raise awareness of FCA and cast our vision of what we hope to accomplish here in Polk County,” Spinks said. “We want to be able to take care of ourselves and really focus on the needs of the students here.”
Anyone looking to become a sponsor for the event or purchase individual tickets can find more information on the group’s Facebook page — facebook.com/FCAPolk — or register online at https://fca.regfox.com/2021polknightofchampions.
All proceeds from the event will go directly toward ministry programs and resources in Polk County.