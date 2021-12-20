Thirty high schools from across northwest Georgia competed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition hosted by Georgia Northwestern Technical College on Dec. 10.

Over 150 competitors represented their schools hoping to qualify for SkillsUSA Georgia being held in Atlanta.

Contestants placing first, second or third in their respective categories at the regional competition earned a spot in the state competition. High school contestants competed in 20 different professional skill categories on GNTC’s Walker County Campus.

“Last year’s events were held either through virtual events or through test taking due to COVID restrictions,” Missy McLain, GNTC graduation specialist and SkillsUSA advisor, said. “It was great to be back hosting a face-to-face event for the SkillsUSA Region 1 high schools. With the changes that have occurred in the last year, it was exciting to have students back on our campus and providing them the opportunity to be competitive while enhancing their skills.”

The following students placed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition and will advance to the State Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta on Feb. 24-26.

Advertising Design

1st Place: Judson Bray, Rome High School

2nd Place: Amber Albritton, Calhoun High School

3rd Place: Spencer Morris, Creekview High School

Automotive Service Technology

1st Place: Josiah Cook, Heritage High School

2nd Place: David Dunn, Rockmart High School

3rd Place: Kuiden Lutner, Cherokee High School

Cabinet Making

1st Place: Zander Cook, Chattooga High School

2nd Place: Welsey Hathcox, Calhoun High School

3rd Place: Aiden Ralston, Fannin County High School

Carpentry

1st Place: Evan Shinholster, Armuchee High School

2nd Place: John Carlos Guerrero, Gordon Central High School

3rd Place: Thomas Cook, Rome High School

Cosmetology

1st Place: Rossy Cruz, Cedartown High School

2nd Place: Danni Wilcox, Bartow County College and Career Academy

3rd Place: Meredith Phillips, North Murray High School

Electrical Construction Wiring

1st Place: Logan Aaron, Gilmer High School

2nd Place: Triston Price, Chattooga High School

3rd Place: Bradon Hammontree, Gordon Central High School

Esthetics

1st Place: Deanna Halpern, Bartow County College and Career Academy

2nd Place: Logan Adams, Rockmart High School

3rd Place: Brazlee Ridley, North Murray High School

Extemporaneous Speaking

1st Place: Landon Powers, LaFayette High School

2nd Place: Lauren McCormick, Gilmer High School

3rd Place: Katya Sierra, Northwest Whitfield High School

First AID / CPR

1st Place: Sarah Maloney, Cherokee High School

2nd Place: Brooklyn Lamanac, Gilmer High School

3rd Place: Josie Allen, Rockmart High School

Job Interview

1st Place: Allison Arevalo, North Murray High School

2nd Place: Ester Sanchez, Cedartown High School

3rd Place: Joe Hogan, Murray County High School

Job Skills Demonstration

1st Place: Emily Whaley, North Murray High School

2nd Place: Daylen McDaniel, Rome High School

3rd Place: Cameron Burch, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy

Job Skills Demonstration Open

1st Place: Kyleigh Holder, Rockmart Comprehensive

2nd Place: Gracey Ferguson, Murray County High School

3rd Place: Cole Talley, North Murray High School

Masonry

1st Place: Jeffery Fraire, Gordon Central High School

2nd Place: Jackson Eckroat, Chattooga High School

3rd Place: Damien West, Cass High School

Pin Design

1st Place: Bella Jones, Heritage High School

2nd Place: Emma Lindenmoyer, Rome High School

3rd Place: Abby Turner, Calhoun High School

Plumbing

1st Place: Caleb Hogue, Gordon Central High School

2nd Place: Caleb Parramore, Rockmart High School

3rd Place: Wyatt Hightower, Armuchee High School

Prepared Speech

1st Place: Madalyn McMurtry, Gilmer High School

2nd Place: Samantha Ramsey, Rome High School

3rd Place: Brooklyn Henderson, Fannin County High School

Quiz Bowl

1st Place: LaFayette High School

2nd Place: Calhoun High School

3rd Place: Northwest Whitfield High School

T-Shirt Design

1st Place: Lilly Robison, Heritage High School

2nd Place: Kathryn Brook, Calhoun High School

3rd Place: Kathy Truong, Rome High School

Welding

1st Place: Gavin Jarrett, Chattooga High School

2nd Place: Jorge Garcia, Cherokee High School

3rd Place: Brandon Forman, Floyd County College and Career Academy

Region T-shirt (not a state qualifying event)

1st Place: Laura Antonelli, Woodstock High School

2nd Place: Spencer Morris, Creekview High School

3rd Place: Bella Jones, Ringgold High School

