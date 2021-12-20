Thirty high schools from across northwest Georgia competed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition hosted by Georgia Northwestern Technical College on Dec. 10.
Over 150 competitors represented their schools hoping to qualify for SkillsUSA Georgia being held in Atlanta.
Contestants placing first, second or third in their respective categories at the regional competition earned a spot in the state competition. High school contestants competed in 20 different professional skill categories on GNTC’s Walker County Campus.
“Last year’s events were held either through virtual events or through test taking due to COVID restrictions,” Missy McLain, GNTC graduation specialist and SkillsUSA advisor, said. “It was great to be back hosting a face-to-face event for the SkillsUSA Region 1 high schools. With the changes that have occurred in the last year, it was exciting to have students back on our campus and providing them the opportunity to be competitive while enhancing their skills.”
The following students placed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition and will advance to the State Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta on Feb. 24-26.
Advertising Design
1st Place: Judson Bray, Rome High School
2nd Place: Amber Albritton, Calhoun High School
3rd Place: Spencer Morris, Creekview High School
Automotive Service Technology
1st Place: Josiah Cook, Heritage High School
2nd Place: David Dunn, Rockmart High School
3rd Place: Kuiden Lutner, Cherokee High School
Cabinet Making
1st Place: Zander Cook, Chattooga High School
2nd Place: Welsey Hathcox, Calhoun High School
3rd Place: Aiden Ralston, Fannin County High School
Carpentry
1st Place: Evan Shinholster, Armuchee High School
2nd Place: John Carlos Guerrero, Gordon Central High School
3rd Place: Thomas Cook, Rome High School
Cosmetology
1st Place: Rossy Cruz, Cedartown High School
2nd Place: Danni Wilcox, Bartow County College and Career Academy
3rd Place: Meredith Phillips, North Murray High School
Electrical Construction Wiring
1st Place: Logan Aaron, Gilmer High School
2nd Place: Triston Price, Chattooga High School
3rd Place: Bradon Hammontree, Gordon Central High School
Esthetics
1st Place: Deanna Halpern, Bartow County College and Career Academy
2nd Place: Logan Adams, Rockmart High School
3rd Place: Brazlee Ridley, North Murray High School
Extemporaneous Speaking
1st Place: Landon Powers, LaFayette High School
2nd Place: Lauren McCormick, Gilmer High School
3rd Place: Katya Sierra, Northwest Whitfield High School
First AID / CPR
1st Place: Sarah Maloney, Cherokee High School
2nd Place: Brooklyn Lamanac, Gilmer High School
3rd Place: Josie Allen, Rockmart High School
Job Interview
1st Place: Allison Arevalo, North Murray High School
2nd Place: Ester Sanchez, Cedartown High School
3rd Place: Joe Hogan, Murray County High School
Job Skills Demonstration
1st Place: Emily Whaley, North Murray High School
2nd Place: Daylen McDaniel, Rome High School
3rd Place: Cameron Burch, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy
Job Skills Demonstration Open
1st Place: Kyleigh Holder, Rockmart Comprehensive
2nd Place: Gracey Ferguson, Murray County High School
3rd Place: Cole Talley, North Murray High School
Masonry
1st Place: Jeffery Fraire, Gordon Central High School
2nd Place: Jackson Eckroat, Chattooga High School
3rd Place: Damien West, Cass High School
Pin Design
1st Place: Bella Jones, Heritage High School
2nd Place: Emma Lindenmoyer, Rome High School
3rd Place: Abby Turner, Calhoun High School
Plumbing
1st Place: Caleb Hogue, Gordon Central High School
2nd Place: Caleb Parramore, Rockmart High School
3rd Place: Wyatt Hightower, Armuchee High School
Prepared Speech
1st Place: Madalyn McMurtry, Gilmer High School
2nd Place: Samantha Ramsey, Rome High School
3rd Place: Brooklyn Henderson, Fannin County High School
Quiz Bowl
1st Place: LaFayette High School
2nd Place: Calhoun High School
3rd Place: Northwest Whitfield High School
T-Shirt Design
1st Place: Lilly Robison, Heritage High School
2nd Place: Kathryn Brook, Calhoun High School
3rd Place: Kathy Truong, Rome High School
Welding
1st Place: Gavin Jarrett, Chattooga High School
2nd Place: Jorge Garcia, Cherokee High School
3rd Place: Brandon Forman, Floyd County College and Career Academy
Region T-shirt (not a state qualifying event)
1st Place: Laura Antonelli, Woodstock High School
2nd Place: Spencer Morris, Creekview High School
3rd Place: Bella Jones, Ringgold High School