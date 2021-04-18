Shorter honors Rockmart High alum during faculty awards ceremony

Shorter University recognized faculty members Dr. Clint Helms and Dr. John McCluskey for outstanding dedication and achievement during the university’s 2021 Awards Day.
“Shorter University’s annual faculty awards recognize faculty members who exemplify the principles of servant-leadership in their work with students,” said President Dr. Don Dowless. “This year’s recipients excel in their commitment to Shorter University, to our students, and to honoring the Lord Jesus Christ in all they do. We are delighted to recognize Dr. Clint Helms and Dr. John McCluskey for their outstanding work.”
Helms, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and Associate Professor of Biology, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions to teaching and leadership of a senior faculty member.
A 2003 graduate of Rockmart High School, Helms graduated from Shorter in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree and went on to earn the Master of Science from the University of Mississippi and a Ph.D. from Northcentral University. Helms teaches courses in General Biology, Anatomy and Physiology and Conservation Biology.
McCluskey, Chair of the Edith Lester Harbin Department of Music and Assistant Professor of Music, was presented with the 2021 Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership.
The award is presented to a junior faculty member who displays strong campus leadership, creative course development, pioneering teaching methodology and instruction support along with model classroom teaching. The professor must also be helpful in advising students and illustrate a willingness to spend individual time with students in order to assist them academically.