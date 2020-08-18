Seeing double: Identical twins graduate from GNTC’s Aviation Maintenance program

Side-by-side, Georgia Northwestern Technical College graduates Cade and Carter Shelton carefully disassembled the blades of a turbine engine at GNTC’s Aviation Training Center at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
The identical twins worked together, holding tools and moving parts, and poked fun at one another as they practiced on one of the several pieces of aircraft equipment housed at the facility.
“We are usually spilt up into teams of two to four,” Cade said. “It’s pretty funny though, even when our instructors assign us at random we usually end up in the same group.”
The Cedartown twins are now certified through the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct airplane repairs. They also received Aviation Maintenance Technician-Power Plant certifications, which will allow them to work in power plants if they choose. Instead of stopping there, the two brothers will be taking the last class necessary for an associate degree this fall.
“They are really good students,” said Jon Byrd, director of Aviation Maintenance Technology at GNTC. “I told them when they started they better not switch uniforms on me, since that’s how I know them apart.”
Both Cade and Carter came to GNTC for their love of airplanes and one day hope to work on commercial and corporate aircraft. The program has been challenging but worth it, Carter said.
“We want to make sure we represent our program in the best way possible,” said Carter. “I enjoy the skills I have learned in this program.”
The Aviation Maintenance Technology program prepares a graduate for employment in repairing and maintaining aircraft.
The combined airframe and power plant curriculum, mandated by the FAA, is designed to provide students with the technical knowledge and skills required to troubleshoot and repair aircraft components and systems. Satisfactory completion of all AVMT program courses entitles students to participate in FAA airframe and power plant examinations and certifications.