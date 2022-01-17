Schools’ 4-day week extension approved by board

Polk School District students will continue to have Mondays off for teacher workdays through the next two school years after unanimous votes by the county school board.
The revised four-day student school week was adopted soon after the start of the 2020-2021 school year to help with the split among some students between in-person and distance learning because of COVID-19.
With the schedule, teachers can use Monday to revise or create lesson plans, while students then attend classes Tuesday through Friday.
The school board approved the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 calendars with the same format during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The board normally adopts school calendars two years at a time.
Superintendent Dr. Katie Thomas explained that they looked at several factors when making the decision to recommend the four-day instruction week, including feedback from stakeholders like staff, faculty, parents, community leaders and students.
"From that, what we have gauged in our feedback is that the current calendar that we have, doing the four-day student-week and a five-day teacher week, has not only allowed us to develop and create an environment and culture where the morale speaks for itself, where the morale has promoted a positive environment for our teachers and staff, which in return makes a difference with our students,” Thomas said.
Thomas said she understands that the schedule is an inconvenience to some families who have to find alternate arrangements for children on Mondays.
“That is an unfortunate circumstance of the situation that we've been put in. The pandemic is something we've all been dealt with and we're trying to do the best that we can with that,” she said.
That point was emphasized again just last week when a shortage of staff because of Covid-related issues and problems getting enough substitute teachers led to the school district canceling in-person instruction and putting all students on virtual learning.
In-person classes were expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Thomas referred to the crisis in education that is happening throughout the country as the need for teachers is far greater than the number of new teachers.
She said making a point of putting the needs of faculty and staff first is helping to prepare them to be the best that they can be and, in return, provide the best learning environment for students.
"We're in a day and time where that means you've got to take care of their social and emotional wellbeing as well. We have tried to make sure that we're doing just that for our employees, and our four-day calendar has helped to do that,” Thomas said.
Each of the approved calendars consist of 148 student days as opposed to a usual 190 days.
Even with the four-day student week, the system still adheres to the recommended number of instructional hours required by the Georgia Department of Education. Kindergarten through third-grade students attend class two hours more a day than normal, while all other students attend an hour and half more per day.
In other business, the board elected its new chairman and vice chairman through nominations and voting. Board member Vicki Mayes, who represents District 4, was unanimously elected to serve as the 2022 board chairman.
Board vice chairman voting was split between Chris Culver, of District 6, and Britt Madden, of District 1. Outgoing chairman JP Foster cast the deciding vote, selecting Culver to serve as this year’s vice chairman.