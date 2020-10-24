The Polk School District Board of Education took time during its monthly meeting recently to recognize two members of the PSD community.
During the Oct. 13 meeting, Cedartown High School senior Even Holder and PSD bus driver Sissy Phillips were honored by the board for separate achievements.
Holder was presented his state championship ring for winning the state SkillsUSA sheet metal competition this past school year. He continues a long line of Polk County champions in the statewide event under the teaching of Polk County College and Career Academy welding teacher Matt Hayden.
Phillips was named the PSD October MERIT Award Winner, which was presented to a member of the district’s transportation department. Phillips received a certificate and gift card.
MERIT, which stands for Magnificent Employees Recognized for their Inspiration & Talent, recognizes and rewards monthly employees that shine in their positions and buildings.
MERIT winners can be nominated by anyone in Polk County, from a school district employee to a parent or resident. For more information, visit the districts website at www.polk.k12.ga.us.