The Polk School District Board of Education is closer to finding the successor to School Superintendent Laurie Atkins following a recent round of interviews with potential candidates.
Two candidates were announced Monday as finalists for the position, which must be approved by the board.
One candidate is Dr. Travis Thomas, the director of high schools and assessment with the Carroll County School System, and the other is Dr. Katherine (Katie) Thomas, Polk School District’s current assistant superintendent of innovation and learning.
Katie Thomas is also the chief executive officer of the Polk County College and Career Academy. She has been in the role of assistant superintendent since July, 2018.
PSD Human Resources Director David Robinson said the board of education conducted interviews on Saturday, Dec. 19, before narrowing down the list of candidates down to two.
He said the board received 19 applications for the position and was pleased with the quality of the applicants. The Board will continue with the interview process with the two finalists in early January.
Atkins will be retiring June 1, 2021, after 30 years as an educator and administrator with Polk County Schools.
Georgia statute requires the board to name up to three finalists for the position and to provide a minimum 14-day period between the naming of those finalists and a final vote.