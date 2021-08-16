The new school year was greeted with a special recognition at the Polk County Board of Education’s first business meeting after the start of classes.
The school board and Superintendent Dr. Katie Thomas recognized one of the district’s students at their Aug. 10 meeting for her achievement this summer in the SkillsUSA National Competition.
Josie Allen, a student at the Polk County College and Career Academy and Rockmart High School, was named the SkillsUSA Silver Champion in first aid and CPR, making her second in the nation in the category.
“Nothing brings us more pleasure than to be able to celebrate our students’ success. We could not be more proud of Josie and all of her accomplishments,” Thomas said.
Allen’s instructor, Brandy Henderson, presented her with a plaque recognizing her national finish, while Thomas presented some small gifts from Polk School District.
In other business, the school board voted unanimously to approve the 2021 millage rate recommended by Thomas. The rate is the rollback rate for the district, decreasing to 14.110 from 14.139.
As usual, the school system is the first local body to set its millage rate for property taxes in Polk County. Last year saw the board cut the rate from 15.664. A tax rate of one mill represents a property tax liability of one dollar per $1,000 of assessed value.
The Polk County Commission is expected to set its millage rate at an upcoming meeting. The board has advertised they will adopt a rollback rate of 9.93 from 9.95 due to increased collection from the local option sales tax.