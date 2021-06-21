School board approves new stadium lights for Cedartown, Rockmart

Friday night lights may be a couple months away, but action by the Polk County Board of Education will make sure they come on when needed.
The board unanimously approved a recommendation by Superintendent Dr. Katie Thomas to replace the stadium lights at both Cedartown High School and Rockmart High School during a special called meeting on Monday, June 21.
The approval includes Cornatzer & Associates as the contractor to install the new lights. The company is based out of Cumming and completed the work last year to install lights at Rockmart High School’s soccer field, according to Thomas.
The cost is $296,000 for Cedartown Memorial Stadium and $317,149 for Rockmart High School’s stadium.
Thomas said Jeff Little, the school district’s director of facilities, maintenance, and transportation, has been concerned about the state of the lights currently at both stadiums and requested that the system replace them.
“Because of the age of both of our stadium's lights, and Mr. Little has great concern about the future and this season and the possibility of running into problems if we don't go ahead and replace them,” Thomas told the school board at the meeting.
Thomas said the need for the meeting was to go ahead and approve the replacement in order to have them installed before football season starts in August.
Rockmart will host Bremen for a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 6 — just four days after the start of classes for the 2021-2022 school year — while Cedartown’s first home contest will not be until Aug. 27 when the Bulldogs host the Jackets in the traditional cross-county rival.
The new lights will be LED stadium lights like many stadiums have, Thomas said. They will be able to turn on quickly, unlike some older lights that have to have a warm-up period before they fully light up.
In other action, the school board unanimously approved a new natural gas provider for the system.
Thomas said it was time to look at the service again and found that Gas South came in as the low bidder for the next year at $83,146.95. That total is lower than the district’s previous provider, Scana Energy, which came in at $139,406.41.
Mansfield Energy Corp. was the highest bidder at $141,870.16.
Thomas said that Gas South will also let the school system lock in the rate for a five-year contract with them.
The Polk County Board of Education is next scheduled to meet July 6 at 6 p.m. in a combined work session and regular session.