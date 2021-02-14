Polk School District students will continue to attend classes four days a week during the 2021-2022 school year following the approval of the calendar by the system’s board of education.
In a 6-1 vote, board members approved the recommendation by Polk County Schools Superintendent Laurie Atkins to stick with the current schedule at the February meeting of the board on Feb. 9.
The four-day instruction template was adopted last August to help with the split among some students between in-person and distance learning because of COVID-19. With the schedule, teachers can use Monday to revise or create lesson plans, while students then attend classes Tuesday through Friday.
Results of parent and staff surveys showed overwhelming support to keep the four-day school week, and a presentation at the board’s work session by Dr. Katie Thomas, the district’s assistant superintendent of innovation and learning, explained how they were showing short-term increases in testing scores.
The adopted calendar has school start on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and include 148 days of instruction while also including regular holidays for fall break (Sept. 27-Oct. 1), Thanksgiving, Christmas (Dec. 20-31), and winter and spring breaks.
The last day of school would be May 27, 2022.
In other news, Cedartown Middle School school resource officer Bryce Momon was named the PSD February MERIT Award Winner. Momon received a certificate and gift card.
MERIT, which stands for Magnificent Employees Recognized for their Inspiration & Talent, recognizes and rewards employees each month that shine in their positions and buildings.
MERIT winners can be nominated by anyone in Polk County, from a school district employee to a parent or resident. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.polk.k12.ga.us.