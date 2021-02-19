The Optimist Club of Cedartown recently recognized the winner of its 2020 essay contest after receiving submissions from students across the county.
Andrew Lumpkin, a senior at Rockmart High School, won the club’s 2020 contest, which was based on the theme of “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you Imagine?”
Lumpkin was awarded a medal, certificate and a $100 check for the honor, and was recognized at a recent meeting of the civic club attended by himself and his parents, Mark and Dena Lumpkin.
In addition to the local recognition, Lumpkin’s essay will be sent to the district level to be judged along with winners from other Optimist Clubs in the district. College scholarships are available for the top winners at the district level.
“Lumpkin did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme. He expressed himself well through the essay and deserved the honor of first place,” said Scott Moody, the current president of the Cedartown Optimist Club.
The Optimist Club of Cedartown has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for several years and has been active in the community since 1958.